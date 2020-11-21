USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Drive Held in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - People in need of food in Knox County had a safe, easy way to get some in Rockland.

It was for the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box drive, held in the parking lot of Oceanside High School.

People could arrive and be given a box containing more than twenty pounds of food, and thanks to volunteers, didn’t even have to leave their cars.

Boxes contained items like potatoes, milk, hot dogs, and chicken, and there was no pre-requirement to acquire one.

As the fourth such drive this year, organizers for the drive say that it’s a vital resource during such a tough time.

“We can safely distance, we can keep people safe, in their vehicles, we have no barriers to entry, there’s no paper work that needs to be done, we can just get food into people’s hands and I think that’s a really important thing to do, especially now,” said Keith Davis, a Captain for the Salvation Army, who added that this being the fourth time enabled them to settle into an easy rhythm.

“So this just, is another way for everybody who maybe doesn’t want to go to a food pantry, but could use some help, this is another option for them,” said Candice Richards, the Administrative Programs Coordinator of the Knox County Emergency Management.

For people in need who were unable to reach the drive, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department made personal deliveries to their homes.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.