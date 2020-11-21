Partly Cloudy With Falling Temperatures This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is slowly passing the state and will eventually pass to our east by late morning. Temperatures will top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees this morning and end up dropping a few degrees during the afternoon. It will however, remain dry throughout the day with a mixture of sun and clouds. High pressure builds in tonight and skies will turn mainly clear with calm winds. This will allow temperatures to drop back to the upper teens to mid 20s.

We will see sunshine to start our Sunday, followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening as high pressure pushes to our north and east. It will be colder with highs in the 30s for much of the state. An area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley will move into the Northeast late Sunday night into Monday. A few rain and snow showers will break out late Sunday night, and as warmer air moves in, much of the state will transition to rain Monday morning. The precipitation will become steadier during the morning and continue throughout the day before ending as rain and snow showers Monday night. High pressure builds back in on Tuesday with lots of sunshine expected. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Low pressure in the Upper Great Lakes on Wednesday will approach the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy but it should remain dry for the daytime. A few rain and snow showers are possible at night. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Today: A mixture of sun and clouds with falling temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees early. Winds SW, shifting to NW at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds light out of the NW.

Sunday: Colder, sunshine to start and increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will only run in the upper 20s and 30s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Periods of rain, some snow and mix possible north. Highs will top out in the 30s north, 40s south.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Highs will run in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

