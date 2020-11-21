Advertisement

MPA provides updates on winter sports guidelines

By Bryan Sidelinger
Nov. 20, 2020
(WABI) - The Maine Principals Association has updated it’s winter sports guidelines, pushing the high school wrestling season to a possible late February date. The hope is that pandemic conditions will have changed enough to allow for competitive matches.

Wrestling is the only high school sport in Maine classified as “high risk.” All other winter sports are scheduled to start no earlier than January 11. Basketball could be eliminating the “jump ball” to start the game, using a coinflip instead to decide who gets the ball first, but there won’t be any fans there to see it, as spectators are not allowed at indoor competitions.

At this time, the MPA is not scheduling any post season events, meaning the State High School basketball Tournament is in jeopardy, but in a statement the MPA said that “guidance may be adjusted or even suspended to adapt to an ever-changing environment.”

Information about individual sports guideline updates can be found on the MPA’s website at www.mpa.cc

