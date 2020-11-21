Maine teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly crash

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Timothy Silva pleaded guilty Friday to one count of manslaughter and three traffic crimes in connection with a February crash in Clinton.

Family and friends of the teenagers who died asked the court to give Silva the maximum sentence.

“I would give anything to hear that loud rap music or the sound of video games coming from his room. I’ve almost forgotten what his cologne smells like,” said Sheila Porfirio, Tommy Porfirio’s mother.

Members of the families of Tommy Porfirio and Emily and Ashlin Baker gave emotional testimonies to the court Friday.

The three teenagers died in a car crash in February caused by 17-year-old Timothy Silva.

“I wish this type of grief on no mother. No parent should have to bury their child, let alone two,” said Samantha Baker, the mother of Ashlin and Emily Baker.

Silva pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and three other traffic crimes.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says Silva should receive the maximum sentence, which is being held in a juvenile detention center until the age of 21.

“He has just caused the death of three children and posted that he intended to drive again. Where was the remorse? The state cannot be confident that he will not commit another crime,” said Maloney.

Silva’s attorney says Silva should not be given a maximum sentence and the considerations brought forth were adult considerations.

Silva addressed the court and apologized for his actions.

“I feel the pain and sadness inside myself each and every day. I am angry with myself for the decision we made that morning. If we could go back and change the events that happened morning, we definitely would,” said Silva.

Family members of the victims are asking the judge to bring justice for their children.

The court took the case under advisement and will issue a sentence at a later date.

