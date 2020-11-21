Maine concert venues urge “Save Maine Stages”

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, live performance venues and the people who perform in them, have been some of the hardest hit financially. That’s why the Maine Music Alliance is helping musicians and venues with a fundraiser.

“Save Maine Stages” kicked off a fundraising drive with a livestream premiere of a new video from Portland’s State Theater. The film with songs and words from local musicians, as well as interviews with the people who own music venues, debuted on Facebook and YouTube

The MMA says the goal is to raise awareness and funds to keep stages across Maine open so everyone can go and enjoy them once the pandemic is over.

A free, donation based concert livestreamed from the State Theater featuring a number of local artists Saturday night. A link can be found for the concert on the State’s website.

Save Maine Stages - Fundraiser Film Premiere Join us this Friday 11/20 and Saturday 11/21 for the #SaveMaineStages Fundraising Weekend! A two-night event organized by Maine Music Alliance, to benefit local venues impacted by the current global health crisis. Posted by Maine Music Alliance on Friday, November 20, 2020

