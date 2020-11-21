Advertisement

Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 168 new cases

Total number of cases topped 10,000 Saturday.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that one more person has died as a result of coronavirus.

This, as cases top 10,000 in the state.

The new death is being reported out of Cumberland County.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 174.

The Maine CDC is reporting 168 new cases Saturday.

There are 10,123 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,236 active cases, an increase in 41 since Friday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 123 more recoveries for a total of 7,713.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 21
Six of the sixteen counties are reporting double-digit cases.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 31.

York County has 30 new cases.

Androscoggin and Kennebec counties are each reporting 18 new cases.

This story will be updated.

