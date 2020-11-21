Learn how to better use video calls

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -At this point in the pandemic, many people have become experts in using video conferencing software to connect with friends, family, and coworkers.

If you haven’t yet and are considering connecting with family over Thanksgiving, here are some tips to help you out.

Zoom, Skype, Discord, Facetime, Hangouts, and more. The list of video conferencing apps seems endless.

No matter which one you’re using there are a few tips you should know to make things go a little smoother.

Audio and video quality can vary widely depending on which device you’re using.

Be sure you have a strong connection to the internet, and if you’re on a laptop or mobile device, make sure your battery is fully charged.

There can sometimes be a delay in the audio, so leave some room for others to speak.

It’s a bit like everyone is standing at their own podium. One person at a time!

Maintain eye contact with the camera, not the screen, so the other person feels like you’re looking at them.

It’s also important to know how and when to turn your camera and microphone on and off.

Understand good angles and headroom, avoid having too much space above your head and avoid having the camera angled up at you.

Try not to move your camera around too much and avoid having bright lights or windows behind you.

Free users of Zoom usually have a 40 minute limit on meetings with more than two people. For Thanksgiving, Zoom has removed this limit.

There are bound to be hiccups and glitches, but if you’re having a lot of trouble, ask a friend or family member to help.

