Harness racing to end at Scarborough Downs after 70 years

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - After 70 years of horse racing, Scarborough Downs will host its final day of live harness racing on Nov. 28.

The track has struggled financially for the better part of two decades and much of its property has fallen into disrepair.

Track officials said that closing is in the best interest of the harness racing industry, which could offer a better option.

“They need to move forward with a more modern state of the art facility, and that’s something that Scarborough Downs just cannot provide the industry. We’ve always been strong proponents of the harness racing industry here in the state of Maine. We want to do the right thing by the industry,” spokesman Michael Sweeney said.

The track was last sold in 2018 to a group of developers. Scarborough Downs will continue to offer off-track betting through the end of the year.

