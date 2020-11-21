Advertisement

Colby names new hockey rink and arena

Colby College
Colby College(WABI)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The O’Neil- O’Donnell Forum will be the name of Colby College’s new ice hockey hockey arena, which is part of the new Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center

Trustees Jack O’Neil and Tim O’Donnell donated multi-million dollar gifts to name the Mule’s new hockey home.

The rink will be named in honor of Jack Kelley, Colby hockey coach and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, who passed away in September.

