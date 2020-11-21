Advertisement

Border Patrol Agents arrest sex offender, rescue missing woman

Agents from the Rangeley station say they got a report on Thursday of suspicious activity in a remote area in Northwestern Maine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTHWESTERN MAINE, Maine (WABI) -Border patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender and rescued a woman they say was in danger.

Agents tracked a man and woman.

We’re told Records checks through law enforcement databases and the National Crime Information Center revealed the 21-year-old man, a fugitive from Virginia, failed to register as a sex offender.

We’re told there was an alert sent out for the woman who was missing from there, too.

She was reunited with her family.

“Significant arrests of violent criminals like this are great examples of how our partnerships with local and state agencies are imperative to the safety and security of our communities and our nation,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider.  “We hope we have provided relief and comfort to the victim and her family with her safe return home.”

The man will be extradited to Virginia.

