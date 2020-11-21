AYCC hands out over 800 free Thanksgiving meals on Saturday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

Workers at Alfond Youth Community Center have been giving back to those in need since the pandemic started.

Folks in the Waterville area were able to receive free Thanksgiving meals Saturday courtesy of AYCC and some local donors.

“The tradition started back in 1924 when the Boys and Girls Club opened up here in Waterville, and they wanted to develop an event to help serve the community during Thanksgiving, especially those in need,” said Ken Walsh, CEO of AYCC.

“This years a little different, we have to do a drive thru style like you see the line out here today, because we can’t have 800 people in the building at one time,” said Shawn Forkey, Kitchen Manager at AYCC.

Those in need were were able to pick up to go containers filled with all the Thanksgiving fixings.

“So we’re serving a full Thanksgiving dinner today, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls and a piece of pumpkin pie,” said Forkey.

People who came to pick up a free meal, couldn’t be happier and more thankful for the service.

“To come out and see people helping out people who really need this, I’m really thankful,” said Paulia Bennett, who came to pick up a few meals.

The holidays are typically a tough time for many in a normal year, but 2020 has certainly been anything but.

“With the pandemic, with everything going on right now, it becomes even more essential, as you can see food insecurity is huge in many communities across the state and today just demonstrated that with a lineup that went all the way down north street, all the way down to Maine General Hospital up the Colby hill, and we’re prepared for 800 plus meals and that’s typical for any Thanksgiving, but it looks like we’re going to run out of meals, and it just shows you how challenging it is,” said Walsh.

“It’s even more important this year to our community, that we’re putting on this meal, we’re servicing them, especially through the holidays season, most important time of the year,” said Forkey.

