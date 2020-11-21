Advertisement

AYCC hands out over 800 free Thanksgiving meals on Saturday

“So we’re serving a full thanksgiving dinner today, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls and a piece of pumpkin pie.”
Free Thanksgiving Meals
Free Thanksgiving Meals(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

Workers at Alfond Youth Community Center have been giving back to those in need since the pandemic started.

Folks in the Waterville area were able to receive free Thanksgiving meals Saturday courtesy of AYCC and some local donors.

“The tradition started back in 1924 when the Boys and Girls Club opened up here in Waterville, and they wanted to develop an event to help serve the community during Thanksgiving, especially those in need,” said Ken Walsh, CEO of AYCC.

“This years a little different, we have to do a drive thru style like you see the line out here today, because we can’t have 800 people in the building at one time,” said Shawn Forkey, Kitchen Manager at AYCC.

Those in need were were able to pick up to go containers filled with all the Thanksgiving fixings.

“So we’re serving a full Thanksgiving dinner today, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls and a piece of pumpkin pie,” said Forkey.

People who came to pick up a free meal, couldn’t be happier and more thankful for the service.

“To come out and see people helping out people who really need this, I’m really thankful,” said Paulia Bennett, who came to pick up a few meals.

The holidays are typically a tough time for many in a normal year, but 2020 has certainly been anything but.

“With the pandemic, with everything going on right now, it becomes even more essential, as you can see food insecurity is huge in many communities across the state and today just demonstrated that with a lineup that went all the way down north street, all the way down to Maine General Hospital up the Colby hill, and we’re prepared for 800 plus meals and that’s typical for any Thanksgiving, but it looks like we’re going to run out of meals, and it just shows you how challenging it is,” said Walsh.

“It’s even more important this year to our community, that we’re putting on this meal, we’re servicing them, especially through the holidays season, most important time of the year,” said Forkey.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 stats, updated Nov. 20
Maine sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, two new deaths
Business Curfew
Local businesses react to Governor Mills hours restriction
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant
Dr. Shah talked about new outbreak investigations at Friday’s CDC briefing. (MGN)
Maine CDC investigating 20 new outbreaks in two days
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Border Patrol Agents arrest sex offender, rescue missing woman

Latest News

One of over 1200 hundred boxes given away during the drive.
USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Drive Held in Rockland
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, live performance venues and the people who perform in...
Maine concert venues urge “Save Maine Stages”
Preble was arrested Monday after she left multiple voicemails at Collins’ offices in Bangor and...
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Collins to undergo evaluation
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Border Patrol Agents arrest sex offender, rescue missing woman