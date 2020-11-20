Advertisement

Winter Harbor lobster fisherman gains TikTok fame

His videos are garnering millions of views on the popular social media platform
Jacob Knowles in a TikTok video on his lobster boat.
Jacob Knowles in a TikTok video on his lobster boat.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Ever wonder what it’s like to be a lobsterman on the coast of Maine? You can get an inside look just by watching videos on TikTok.

A Winter Harbor lobsterman has made his way of life a viral sensation.

”I’m a fifth generation lobster fisherman, born and raised into it, done it my whole life,” says Jacob Knowles. Knowles spends his days on his boat. Recently, he’s decided to share his day-to-day way of life.

A recent video posted by the lobsterman on TikTok has garnered 6.5 million views.

In the video Knowles is seen saving a bird that’s gotten stuck too far off shore. He warms it up, feeds it and brings him back to dry land.

“So the bird - we save a lot of them. In the fall when the wind comes around northerly, it blows the birds offshore, and they have nowhere to go. They can’t land in the water, and they’ll land on the boat out of fear and being tired. The one in the video was the first one I’ve ever seen in the water. We pulled him out and brought him in the wheelhouse and warmed him up,” says Knowles. “Everybody does it. I’m not the only one to save them.”

That’s not the only one of Knowles’ TikTok videos that’s received millions of views.

In another video that’s been viewed over four million times, Knowles cooks lobsters on the boat while he’s out fishing. He offers advice on how to cook them and how to eat them.

“There’s nobody really out there showing and teaching people about lobstering actually right from the lobster boat,” he says.

These viewers are from all over the world.

Now, commenters are asking Knowles several questions about his profession. He says, “It started out, it was just going to be funny and just scenery and stuff like that, but the educational stuff has started to do pretty good, and I enjoy teaching people about it.”

Knowles says it’s the plan to continue doing these TikTok videos with a little bit of an educational edge.

He’s recently posted a giveaway for his viewers. Five lobsters each to five different winners who comment on his video.

You can download the TikTok app on your phone or create an account online. You can find Knowles videos by searching @jacob_knowles.

