Variably Cloudy & Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will push to our north early this morning allowing a milder air mass to move into the region as the day progresses. It looks like we’ll see plenty of clouds across the state today with some breaks of sunshine possible as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will run above average this afternoon with highs climbing to the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south across the state. A cold front will cross the state tonight and early Saturday morning. Far northern areas could see a few rain or snow showers tonight otherwise the front is expected to be dry as it crosses the state. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours with lows dropping to the 30s to low 40s.

The cold front will push to our south Saturday morning followed by high pressure building in from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures will be a tad cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid to upper 40s elsewhere. High pressure will move overhead on Sunday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Sunday as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be colder Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Low pressure moving out of the Ohio Valley Sunday is forecast to move through New England Monday. This will bring us some precipitation Sunday night through Monday. At this point it looks to be rain for most locales although northern and northwestern parts of the state could see some snow and wintry mix depending on the track of the system. Temperatures on Monday will run near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. Drier and colder weather will move into the area behind the departing storm for Tuesday.

Today: Variably cloudy and milder. Highs between 44°-52°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 33°-43°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 38°-48°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Colder with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Rain likely. Wintry mix possible north. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to low 50s elsewhere.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.