State officials further explain time restriction mandate

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - During the Maine CDC briefing on Friday state officials explained the governor’s latest mandate.

That includes restaurants and movie theaters.

It covers businesses that provide seated food and drink service.

It’s designed to limit extended gatherings at a time when many students and families are returning to Maine for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Friday, the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson talked about why they specifically chose the time of nine p.m.

Commissioner Johnson, explained, “We’re really looking for a very targeted action that really looked at the specific challenge that we were seeing or we were concerned about the high-risk activity and this was one that we thought kept as much business capacity as possible and preserved public health and was that balance that we continue to always look for.”

The order lasts through December 6th.

