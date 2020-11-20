Somerset County courthouse closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Somerset County has closed the courthouse in Skowhegan after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The building, which also houses the county administrative office, will remain closed until December 2nd.

At that time, commissioners will make a decision about whether to reopen the building.

The public is encouraged to conduct business by phone, drop box, or email.

“The County of Somerset has been monitoring the COVID-19 virus and its potential impact in our community. After serious consideration and in consultation with the Commissioners, we will be making some adjustments in the way the County services are provided. These will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and changes will be made as information and circumstances change. Our goal is to ensure the safety of our employees and our residents in the most responsible ways possible. We apologize for the inconveniences that these measures will cause. It is important to avoid the need to shut down entirely through unintended exposure to the virus. We strongly encourage residents to practice social distancing to avoid potential contact but we also encourage everyone to call and check on neighbors, friends, and family to avoid social isolation. We are erring on the side of caution in order to do our best to slow the spread of this virus.”

