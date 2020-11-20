Advertisement

Second round of economic recovery grants announced for Maine businesses

Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue...
Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue loss
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced a second round of economic recovery grants totaling more than $50 million dollars for small businesses in Maine.

Businesses and non-profits with up to 250 employees are eligible.

Licensed childcare, behavioral health organizations, and businesses less than a year old were also eligible in this second round.

More than 1,200 different businesses and non-profits will receive a grant.

The average award is $43,000.

Funds will be distributed by the middle of next month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills implements curfew for restaurants, other Maine businesses due to COVID-19 surge
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
COVID-19 stats, updated Nov. 20
Maine sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, two new deaths
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board

Latest News

The Portland Police Department says retired explosive detection K-9 Trixie was euthanized...
Portland police announces end of watch for retired K-9 Trixie
State allocates $6 million towards rent payments
$6 million more dedicated to help Mainers pay rent
Folks are encouraged to support Millinocket from afar this year, since the marathon in canceled.
Here’s how to support the Millinocket Marathon & Half from afar
Mills administration allocates $5.6 million towards building high-speed internet in rural Maine