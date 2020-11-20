Second round of economic recovery grants announced for Maine businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced a second round of economic recovery grants totaling more than $50 million dollars for small businesses in Maine.

Businesses and non-profits with up to 250 employees are eligible.

Licensed childcare, behavioral health organizations, and businesses less than a year old were also eligible in this second round.

More than 1,200 different businesses and non-profits will receive a grant.

The average award is $43,000.

Funds will be distributed by the middle of next month.

