Portland police announces end of watch for retired K-9 Trixie

Trixie and her handler, Officer Thomas Reagan, worked together over the past 10 years.
The Portland Police Department says retired explosive detection K-9 Trixie was euthanized...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Police Department says retired explosive detection K-9 Trixie was euthanized Friday after being diagnosed with cancer.

Trixie was escorted from her home and given a final call Friday morning at the North Deering Veterinary Hospital.

Trixie and her handler, Officer Thomas Reagan, worked together over the past 10 years.

Trixie was assigned to the Portland International Jetport. She was also used to search venues for Presidents Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In 2015, Trixie was specially assigned to a detail to protect Pope Francis on his North American papal visit.

Trixie retired in February and was diagnosed with cancer in October.

In retirement, Trixie lived with Reagan, his wife and two daughters.

