Partly Cloudy Skies Through Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A southerly breeze throughout the day brought in milder air across the region. It will stay on the mild side tonight as well with lows dropping back to the mid 30s to mid 40s statewide, coldest north. Skies will turn partly cloudy. A cold front is slowly approaching the state and will eventually pass the region mid to late morning tomorrow. Temperatures will top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees tomorrow morning and end up dropping a few degrees during the afternoon. It will however, remain dry throughout the day with a mixture of sun and clouds.

High pressure in the Great Lakes builds in for Sunday but only makes a brief appearance. We will see sunshine to start our Sunday, followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening as high pressure pushes to our north and east. It will be colder with highs in the 30s for much of the state. An area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley will move into the Northeast late Sunday night into Monday. At this point, it looks like rain and snow showers will break out late Sunday night, and as warmer air moves in, much of the state will transition to rain during the morning. The precipitation will become steadier during the morning and continue throughout the day before ending as rain and snow showers Monday night. High pressure builds back in on Tuesday with lots of sunshine expected. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and mild for this time of the year. Lows will fall back to the 30s to mid 40s. Winds south, shifting to west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mixture of sun and clouds and seasonable temps. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Sunday: Colder, with sunshine to start and increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will only run in the upper 20s and 30s.

Monday: Periods of rain, some snow possible north. Highs will top out in the 30s north, 40s south.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

