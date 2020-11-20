Northern Light Health provides tips for businesses to operate safely during the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health held another virtual panel to provide updates and tips on how to safely operate businesses during the pandemic.

Some of the topics covered included: How to celebrate holidays in the workplace safely.

* What kind of effects has the long term stress of the pandemic has had on people and how to cope with it.

* Updates on the healthcare system in Maine and COVID-19 statistics.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is also continuing their campaign to support local businesses called “Me Counting on You.”

“I think the resources that we’re providing here and the resources through our chamber are going to be critical for people to tap into and to rethink some of the experiences we had over the summer where it seemed like it was a lesser problem. We need to rethink it and get back into it, roll up our sleeves and really attack the problem,” said Ed Gilkey of Northern Light Beacon Health.

To watch the full meeting and find more information you can visit northernlighthealth.org/resources and click on safe return to business.

