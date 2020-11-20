Northern Light EMMC releases updates to visiting hours and masking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Penobscot County, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is changing its visitor policy.

Starting Tuesday, November 24, visiting hours will be reduced to 12 to 6 p.m. daily.

The majority of patients will be allowed one visitor per day.

That person must be 18 years or older, remain with the patient for the duration of their visit, and will be asked to keep their mask on at all times, which means no eating or drinking while on campus.

Patients who think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 and are scheduled for a medical appointment should call their doctor’s office first.

There are unique circumstances when it is important for loved ones to visit patients and those exceptions will be reviewed by nursing leaders. These conditions include:

End of life - two visitors at the bedside, up to four visitors daily.

Patients who lack capacity or are intubated - one visitor at the bedside, up to two visitors for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Pediatric/NICU/PICU patients - up to two parents/guardians/primary caregivers at the bedside for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Labor and Delivery patients - one support person at the bedside for the duration of the patient’s stay.

