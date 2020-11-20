Advertisement

Mills administration allocates $5.6 million towards building high-speed internet in rural Maine

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration is using $5.6 million in federal CARES Act money to build high-speed internet infrastructure for students in Maine.

This new high-speed broadband will give internet access to more than 700 students across rural parts of the state.

The governor says due to the coronavirus, internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity for kids across Maine to attend online classes.

The goal is for the infrastructure to be in place by the end of the year.

