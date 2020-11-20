Advertisement

Massachusetts removes Maine from ‘lower-risk’ travel list

The travel order has exemptions, including for those who are just passing through Massachusetts.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WMTW) - Massachusetts has removed Maine from its lower-risk locations that do not require travelers to fill out a form, undergo testing or quarantine.

The Department of Public Health removed New Hampshire from the list as well.

Currently, the lower-risk locations are only Hawaii and Vermont.

Under the current travel rules, Mainers entering Massachusetts from other states are required to fill out a Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for two weeks unless they can produce a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours before they arrived in the state.

Failure to comply with the requirements could result in a $500 per day fine.

The travel order has exemptions, including for those who are just passing through Massachusetts, commuting across state lines for work, those arriving in Massachusetts for medical treatment, military personnel traveling under orders and those who are traveling for work in essential services.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says states are included on the list based on meeting two criteria: average daily cases per 100,000 below 10 and positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average based on data from covidexitstrategy.org.

