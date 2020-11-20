Advertisement

Maine teen expected to plead guilty in deadly crash

Investigators say Timothy Silva was on a joyride when he hit a tree in Clinton, killing three passengers
Clinton, February 2020
Clinton, February 2020(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WMTW) - A teenager charged in connection with a deadly crash in Clinton earlier this year is expected to plead guilty on Friday.

Timothy Silva was 16 when police say he crashed into a tree during a joyride back in February. His passengers, Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, all died.

Kennebec County District Attorney Meaghan Maloney tells our media partner WMTW that Silva is expected to plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter, criminal speed, driving to endanger and driving without a license.

Prosecutors do not expect the judge to announce a sentence on Friday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the case has been moved to Augusta from the Waterville District Court.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills implements curfew for restaurants, other Maine businesses due to COVID-19 surge
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
52 more Walgreens to offer rapid COVID-19 tests in Maine

Latest News

COVID-19 stats, updated Nov. 20
Maine sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, two new deaths
Caribou Police are looking for Jorja Brecht, 13
Caribou Police looking for missing teenage girl
This year’s Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon exceeded its fundraising goal of $200,000...
Maine Marathon exceeds $200K fundraising goal despite going virtual
According to organizers, the two-week event raised $254,000.
Maine Marathon exceeds $200K fundraising goal despite going virtual