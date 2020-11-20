Maine teen expected to plead guilty in deadly crash

CLINTON, Maine (WMTW) - A teenager charged in connection with a deadly crash in Clinton earlier this year is expected to plead guilty on Friday.

Timothy Silva was 16 when police say he crashed into a tree during a joyride back in February. His passengers, Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, all died.

Kennebec County District Attorney Meaghan Maloney tells our media partner WMTW that Silva is expected to plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter, criminal speed, driving to endanger and driving without a license.

Prosecutors do not expect the judge to announce a sentence on Friday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the case has been moved to Augusta from the Waterville District Court.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.