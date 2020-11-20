Maine sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, two new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That’s the third-highest single day increase since the pandemic started.

Two more people have died with the coronavirus. One of those deaths comes from Somerset County. The other is from Androscoggin County.

The death toll now stands at 173.

Overall, there are 9,958 total cases of COVID-19 in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently there are 2,195 active cases and 7,590 recoveries.

This story will be updated.

