Maine Marathon exceeds $200K fundraising goal despite going virtual

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - This year’s Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon exceeded its fundraising goal of $200,000 despite being forced to go virtual due to the pandemic.

The two-week event raised $254,000.

Organizers said nearly 50% of participants made a donation or donated their registration fee to a charity. Virtual entry fees accounted for $20,000. The beneficiaries from 2020 will remain beneficiaries in 2021.

Through the race’s charity bib program, the Marr Foundation raised $212,00 for Alzheimer’s disease research and Portland Community Squash raised $13,000 for its organization.

“The runner is very generous and very understanding of the difficulties that nonprofits are having during the pandemic. And, you know, typically about five or 10% the runners make donations. This year, almost 50% of the runners donated funds to charities,” said Maine Marathon Race Director, Bob Dunphy.

Dunphy says the Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon and its participants have raised more than $5.5 million for local charities since 1997.

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place on October 3.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.