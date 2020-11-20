Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating 20 new outbreaks in two days

Dr. Shah talked about new outbreak investigations at Friday’s CDC briefing.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says they have opened 20 new outbreak investigations around the state.

They include a number of schools including Caravel Middle School in Carmel where there are three cases as well as Calais Elementary School where there are four cases.

There’s also a new outbreak at Bath Iron Works.

There are ten cases there.

Dr. Shah also provided an update on Sanfield Rehab and Living Center in Hartland.

Officials there tell TV5 there are 17 residents and 13 staff with coronavirus.

Dr. shah says the outbreak investigation at Brooks Pentecostal Church is closed after a total of 62 cases.

