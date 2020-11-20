Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -As the number of coronavirus cases surge in the state, officials are asking Mainers to shift their perspective on the virus.

Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is essential.

He says that goes for how people view it and go about their daily lives as well as how they at the Maine CDC are handling it.

Shah says at the beginning of the pandemic, they were seeing transmission in large gatherings.

Now, it’s small gatherings.

While bigger states were impacted at first, now smaller states like Maine have a concerning number of cases.

With testing labs and hospitals feeling the strain of it all, he says we are at a turning point.

”If we don’t do something different. Nothing is going to change. We will stay on this trajectory of increasing cases which each passing day will make it harder and harder to put a lid on things,” Dr. Shah explained.

Dr. Shah says while this may sound scary, it’s all in an effort to be transparent and to show how critical taking action now is to everyone.

