Advertisement

Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing

Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is essential.
Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is...
Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is essential.(WRDW)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -As the number of coronavirus cases surge in the state, officials are asking Mainers to shift their perspective on the virus.

Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is essential.

He says that goes for how people view it and go about their daily lives as well as how they at the Maine CDC are handling it.

Shah says at the beginning of the pandemic, they were seeing transmission in large gatherings.

Now, it’s small gatherings.

While bigger states were impacted at first, now smaller states like Maine have a concerning number of cases.

With testing labs and hospitals feeling the strain of it all, he says we are at a turning point.

”If we don’t do something different. Nothing is going to change. We will stay on this trajectory of increasing cases which each passing day will make it harder and harder to put a lid on things,” Dr. Shah explained.

Dr. Shah says while this may sound scary, it’s all in an effort to be transparent and to show how critical taking action now is to everyone.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills implements curfew for restaurants, other Maine businesses due to COVID-19 surge
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
COVID-19 stats, updated Nov. 20
Maine sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, two new deaths
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board

Latest News

Liam has had several open heart surgeries and doctors say the replacement valves are not working.
Local toddler needs heart transplant, family asking for donations
Jacob Knowles in a TikTok video on his lobster boat.
Winter Harbor lobster fisherman gains TikTok fame
Many businesses are now required to close by nine each night.
State officials further explain time restriction mandate
Dr. Shah talked about new outbreak investigations at Friday’s CDC briefing. (MGN)
Maine CDC investigating 20 new outbreaks in two days