Maine CDC Director says COVID-19 is not being spread in schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is investigating a number of outbreaks at schools around the state.

On Friday, Dr. Nirav Shah reiterated a point he made earlier this week.

He said while we are seeing a number of coronavirus cases at schools, they are not seeing a lot of transmission within those schools.

He says the outbreaks are a reflection of the high number of cases in our state with people in schools getting coronavirus in the community.

Dr. Nirav Shah, explained, ”We at the Maine CCD have not seen significant or sustained transmission within schools, and that’s a good thing, but that may change as rates of community transmission increases.”

Dr. Shah says this is a direct result of the safety measures schools are implementing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.