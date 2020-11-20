Local toddler needs heart transplant, family asking for donations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A little boy battling a rare heart defect now needs a heart transplant.

We introduced you to four-year-old Liam Semple in 2019.

Liam has had several open-heart surgeries and doctors say the replacement valves are not working.

He’s been back at Boston Children’s Hospital with his mom and baby sister.

His family is asking for the community’s help.

They need to raise enough money to build a new house.

The one they are currently in has many issues and is not suitable for a toddler with medical needs like Liam.

A local contractor we spoke with says he will be building the house and donating his time as well as other businesses in the community.

They want to bring Liam home in time for Christmas.

Gabe Semple, Liam’s dad, said, ”If that could happen that would be amazing. it depends on if he is healthy enough and if it’s safe enough for him to come home. "

“To have Liam home is going to be amazing. I mean this has been hard we haven’t been able to see him. It would be amazing,” Liam’s grandmother, said.

If you’d like to donate there is an account set up for Liam at any First National Bank.

A family friend has also set up a GoFundMe.

Once they have the funding they need, the contractor tells us they will break ground and hopes to have the home done as soon as possible.

