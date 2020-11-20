Advertisement

Local businesses react to Governor Mills hours restriction

The mandate is in reaction to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Maine.
Business Curfew
Business Curfew
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The curfew forcing certain businesses in the state to close early begins Friday night.

The mandate from Governor Mills is in reaction to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Maine.

Movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and indoor amusement venues like Family Fun Bowling Lanes in Bangor are just some of the businesses being forced to shut their doors at 9pm through December 6th.

“We’re certainly thankful that we’re able to stay open. It is unfortunate that we have to close early. That does affect our Friday night $40 deal that we do and our Saturday evening moonlight bowling, but again, we’re just really happy to be open,” said Angelina Meucci, Manager of Family Fun Bowling Lanes.

The curfew is designed to limit extended gatherings at a time when many students and family members are returning to Maine for the holidays.

“Our opinions might be a little bit different than most peoples because it’s gonna condense more of a bottleneck of people wanting to go out to eat still. Instead of going out at 9, they may go out at 8 and have more of crowd in the restaurant versus spreading it out throughout the day,” said John Mason, General Manager of High Tide.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit throughout the pandemic.

Matt Brann, who owns the Penobscot Pour House in Bangor, is frustrated with the news of the Curfew.

“Big box stores are opened up. They’re having record breaking years, but the mom and pop stores are struggling, and this is just another kick in the stomach after a long, long year. The people that have been barely hanging on, this may be the last blow,” said Brann.

“My heart goes out to my brother and sister in arms downtown, the rest of Bangor that doesn’t open until later, three or five o’clock. They’re only open Wednesday through Saturday, what are they going to do?” said Kristy Cole, General Manager at the Pour House.

Amid the frustration for local businesses, they’re hoping the curfew ends when it is scheduled to.

“Hopefully, it’s done by December 6th. If it’s not, we’ll continue to push along and follow whatever mandates come forward,” said Mason.

