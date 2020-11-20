Here’s how to support the Millinocket Marathon & Half from afar

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - We’re just a couple weeks away from what would have been the sixth annual Millinocket Marathon.

The race has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

While you are not encouraged to visit Millinocket this year, they’re still asking folks to run.

You can run your own marathon or half-marathon at home on December 5th.

You’re encouraged to post about it on social media with the hashtag: #RunMillinocketAtHome.

Hello, Friends. We are just weeks away from what would have been our sixth edition. Although it brings us great... Posted by Millinocket Marathon & Half on Thursday, November 12, 2020

If running isn’t your thing, you can shop the virtual craft fair.

Just visit the Millinocket Marathon Half Artisan Craft Fair group on Facebook.

There you can find a number of Maine made products from local artisans.

The Millinocket Marathon VIRTUAL craft fair is NOW OPEN! Be sure to keep scrolling the entire page to view all the work... Posted by Millinocket Marathon & Half on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

