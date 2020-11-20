Here’s how to support the Millinocket Marathon & Half from afar
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - We’re just a couple weeks away from what would have been the sixth annual Millinocket Marathon.
The race has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
While you are not encouraged to visit Millinocket this year, they’re still asking folks to run.
You can run your own marathon or half-marathon at home on December 5th.
You’re encouraged to post about it on social media with the hashtag: #RunMillinocketAtHome.
If running isn’t your thing, you can shop the virtual craft fair.
Just visit the Millinocket Marathon Half Artisan Craft Fair group on Facebook.
There you can find a number of Maine made products from local artisans.
