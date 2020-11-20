Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021

Phil can still try to find his shadow online
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The coronavirus has forced us to change the way we celebrate holidays and special occasions.

Groundhog Day will be no different.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, will still make an appearance next year, but it will be virtual.

“Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day February 2nd, 2021, but it has been determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website said.

The organization said it’s developing live virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events to celebrate Groundhog Day.

