Former Belfast lawyer who stole money from elderly clients, denied from ending his probation early

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A former lawyer from Belfast who stole nearly 500-thousand dollars from two elderly clients was in court today trying to end his probation.

A judge denied that request.

William Dawson pleaded guilty in 2016 to stealing 482-thousand dollars.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

That repayment was the focus in court today when discussing his probation which is set to end in May.

Dawson claims he has made attempts to sell his house in Maine.

The state argued Dawson has not made a single payment of restitution and hasn’t made serious enough efforts to sell his house.

They also question whether the sale would be enough to cover restitution.

”I will say that we’ve marketed the property non-stop. Our realtor has shown it over 50 times in those years,” said Dawson.

“I just don’t think termination of probation is appropriate here. Maybe there’s some things that need to be done, but I don’t know that there’s a magical finger that the sale of the house will automatically result in payment of the restitution,” said Leanne Robbin, Assistant Attorney General.

The judge suggested if Dawson were to sell his home and give funds toward restitution, the circumstances of ending his probation would be different.

