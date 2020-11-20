Advertisement

Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth brightens Thanksgiving for those in need

They say donations for food boxes came pouring in.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Each year the Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth makes sure families in need have Thanksgiving meals.

This year the pantry is a drive-thru due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say 110 families signed up for food boxes.

Healthy Acadia also dropped off fresh veggies. Pies were included, too.

They say being there for families in need on Thanksgiving is what it’s all about.

“To know that you’re helping people is really a good feeling. This is my 12th year doing it. To know that you’re taking care of people like that, it’s awesome. It really is,” said Brian Hain.

They are accepting donations for Christmas, too.

You can call them or visit their website for more information on how to help.

