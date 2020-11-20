Education department moves York Co. into yellow school safety category

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education has changed its color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic to add York County to those with a yellow designation.

It joins Androscoggin, Franklin, Somerset and Washington Counties in the yellow category.

Knox County was yellow last week but moved back to green status.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

The moves comes on another triple digit day of coronavirus cases in Maine.

All other counties remain green - indicating in-person instruction is safe.

But education officials says they will keep a close eye on Cumberland, Hancock, Kennebec for a rise in coronavirus cases there.

