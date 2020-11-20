CT man sentenced after gun threat shuts down Thomaston Walmart

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man who posted online threats that forced the Thomaston Walmart to temporarily close has been ordered to serve six years in prison.

26-year-old Jeremy Rogers was sentenced in federal court in Portland Thursday for felony possession of a firearm.

In August of last year, police in New York notified police in Maine that Rogers posted videos on Facebook handling weapons and saying he was going to Walmart.

Authorities tracked Rogers to a home in Rockport.

They found multiple weapons there, including the ones used in the threatening videos.

Rogers was also ordered to serve three years probation when he’s out of prison.

