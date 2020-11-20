Advertisement

Caribou Police looking for missing teenage girl

Jorja Brecht, 13, was last seen Thursday afternoon
Caribou Police are looking for Jorja Brecht, 13
Caribou Police are looking for Jorja Brecht, 13
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police say Jorja Brecht, 13, was last seen on Bennett Drive in Caribou near Dunkin’ around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was reportedly wearing a maroon jacket and carrying a black LL Bean backpack.

If you have any information, please call Caribou Police at 493-3301.

