Caribou Police looking for missing teenage girl
Jorja Brecht, 13, was last seen Thursday afternoon
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police are looking for a missing teenage girl.
Police say Jorja Brecht, 13, was last seen on Bennett Drive in Caribou near Dunkin’ around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
She was reportedly wearing a maroon jacket and carrying a black LL Bean backpack.
If you have any information, please call Caribou Police at 493-3301.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.