Caribou Police looking for missing teenage girl

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police say Jorja Brecht, 13, was last seen on Bennett Drive in Caribou near Dunkin’ around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was reportedly wearing a maroon jacket and carrying a black LL Bean backpack.

If you have any information, please call Caribou Police at 493-3301.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.