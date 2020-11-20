Anah Shriners postpone wreath sale
The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 21st.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Anah Shriners have postponed their Drive-Through Wreath Sale.
The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 21st.
We’re told it comes after there was a positive coronavirus case within the organization.
They say they made the decision out of an abundance of caution, and the Anah Shrine building is closed and being deep-cleaned.
THe event which benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children will now take place on Saturday, November 28th with their Drive-Thru Santa Visit.
It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their facility on Broadway.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.