Anah Shriners postpone wreath sale

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Anah Shriners have postponed their Drive-Through Wreath Sale.

The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 21st.

We’re told it comes after there was a positive coronavirus case within the organization.

They say they made the decision out of an abundance of caution, and the Anah Shrine building is closed and being deep-cleaned.

THe event which benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children will now take place on Saturday, November 28th with their Drive-Thru Santa Visit.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their facility on Broadway.

