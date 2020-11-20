Anah Shriners postpone wreath sale

Advertisement

The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 21st.
By WABI News Desk
Nov. 19, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Anah Shriners have postponed their Drive-Through Wreath Sale.

We’re told it comes after there was a positive coronavirus case within the organization.

They say they made the decision out of an abundance of caution, and the Anah Shrine building is closed and being deep-cleaned.

THe event which benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children will now take place on Saturday, November 28th with their Drive-Thru Santa Visit.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their facility on Broadway.

