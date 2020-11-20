Advertisement

AAA says holiday travel will be down this year due to pandemic

Thanksgiving travel in New England is expected to drop by more than 9% this year.
Holiday Travel
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

AAA says Thanksgiving travel in New England is expected to drop by more than 9% this year.

The pandemic is getting the blame as more people choose to stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

It’s the largest year-to-year decline since the 2008 recession.

That prompted a 28% drop in Thanksgiving travel.

Of those who are heading out, 95% of them are going by vehicle.

“If you are heading out, be prepared make sure you have a car that is ready to take the trip you’re about to embark on, be as informed as possible in regards to travel restrictions, state guidelines, CDC recommendations, all of that is extremely important that if we are traveling that we are informed as possible,” said Christopher Hill, AAA Spokesperson.

AAA also suggests you minimize the number of stops and pack an emergency roadside kit.

