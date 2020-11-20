A big thanks to those who donated to the 2020 Turkey Telethon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A big thanks to everyone who donated to the TV5 turkey telethon on Thursday evening.

Partnering with Penquis, our viewers donated more than 4,000 turkeys for local families in need this Thanksgiving.

That was all during our newscasts at 5 and 6.

Also, congratulations to Z107.3 for their successful ‘Free the Z’ Turkey drive.

They collected more than 3,500 turkeys.

Renae Muscatell, Community Relations Manager, said, it’s not surprising the community stepped in to help.

Muscatell explained, “This community has never let us down. You see the need and I always say the generosity is greater and we have never been disappointed. What a giving community. People that don’t even have much. People scrape and give together so they can give back. People in Maine know what it is like to struggle and so they want to give and help others through hard times too. That is the spirit of our community.”

Muscatell says the giving doesn’t stop after this.

You can head to the Brewer Hannaford parking lot on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 2 if you’d like to drop off a turkey or a donation.

You can also still donate by texting “TURKEY” to 44321 or online at penquis.org.

