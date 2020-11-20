$6 million more dedicated to help Mainers pay rent

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state will dedicate another $6 million to help residents who can’t pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Mills said Friday.

The use of federal coronavirus relief funds will extend Maine Housing’s COVID-19 rental relief program through December.

The state has dedicated more than $28 million dollars in coronavirus relief funds to the rental help program since April.

The announcement came at a time when the recovery of jobs in the state appeared to slow.

Unemployment fell to 5.4% in October, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

That was a decline of less than a percentage point from September’s rate.

