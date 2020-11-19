Advertisement

20th annual ‘Free the Z’ turkey drive continues

The event is in its 20th year.
Free the Z continues in Brewer Hannaford Parking Lot
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Making sure those in need have a nice warm Thanksgiving meal - that’s the reason for the “Free the Z Turkey Drive.”

The event is in its 20th year.

Z107.3 set a goal of 2020 turkeys and no surprise the community stepped up and exceeded that, but the need to help hungry Mainers is still there.

This is something kindergarten teacher Lee Margaret Jack continues to teach her class at Central Community Elementary School in Corinth.

Her students raised $90 for the drive.

”Especially this year with everything that’s been going on, to be able to give to other people and to show that and my kids to get them to do it as well really warms my heart,” Bangor resident, Lee Margaret Jack, said.

The giving continues on Thursday as well.

You can drop a turkey off at the tent in the Hannaford parking lot in Brewer.

You can also text to donate.

You send “FREETHEZ” to 44321.

