Variably Cloudy & Turning Milder Late Tonight & Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm sliding east across central Canada pulled a warm front towards New England today. The warm front brought clouds to much of Maine, but precipitation in the form of snow showers fell mainly over far northern parts of Maine this afternoon. As high pressure continues to move off to the southeast of New England tonight and the warm front lifts to our north a southerly breeze will usher a milder airmass up into our region for later tonight and tomorrow. The southwest breeze on the backside of the warm front tomorrow will pull the milder air now working northeast through the Ohio river Valley up into New England as highs across the Pine Tree State will range from the low 40s north to the low to mid-50s south.

A moisture starved cold front will likely slide southeast through Northern New England later tomorrow night and early Saturday morning. A northwest breeze behind the front will begin to slowly draw some chillier air into our region Saturday, with high temps ranging from the upper 30s over far northern Maine to the upper 40s and low 50s south of Bangor, which is still a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday will likely start fair and chilly, with increasing clouds during the day as a storm moving up to the west of New England pulls a warm front in our direction. The frontal system will bring a period of showers and milder temps to Maine beginning either Sunday night or early Monday, with fair and cooler conditions expected on Tuesday. It may be just cold enough across northern Maine Sunday night that the precipitation starts as snow or a wintry mix, but by Monday morning even northern parts of our region should be warm enough for the precipitation to fall as plain rain.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s, with the temps slowly rising after midnight.

Friday: More clouds than sun, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 30s north and mid-40s to low 50s south.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with high temps in the 30s to very low 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, with high temps in the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday: Bright, breezy and chillier, with high temps in the 30s.

