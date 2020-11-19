Advertisement

USDA provides federal grant for specialty crop industry

(WAGM)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The USDA is providing more than half a million dollars to boost the specialty crop industry in Maine.

That includes maple products and wild blueberries.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the federal help will strengthen Maine’s agricultural sector and provide a boost to farmers.

A second federal grant will also go to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association to help improve competitiveness of specialty crops.

