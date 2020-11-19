USDA provides federal grant for specialty crop industry

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The USDA is providing more than half a million dollars to boost the specialty crop industry in Maine.

That includes maple products and wild blueberries.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the federal help will strengthen Maine’s agricultural sector and provide a boost to farmers.

A second federal grant will also go to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association to help improve competitiveness of specialty crops.

