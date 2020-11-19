UMaine System pauses planned retiree health benefits transition amid concerns

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System is “pausing” too address concerns over a planned retiree health benefits transition.

The move comes after the University heard concerns from dozens of retirees and eleven University of Maine System retirees filed a lawsuit against the public university system.

The lawsuit they filed seeks an injunction to stop the change, set to take effect on January 1st.

Separately, three of the System’s labor unions are challenging the change.

Retirees say the new plan violates their contractual rights and will result in higher health care costs for many.

About three-thousand retired UMaine System employees would be impacted.

It’s expected to save the university system about $2.5 million a year.

UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in a statement Thursday afternoon:

“We remain committed to our retirees and providing them affordable, quality health care and will conduct our review quickly to resolve the concerns that have been raised to ensure that retirees have a clear decision in time for January 1, 2021 coverage.”

“While it’s critical that UMS remains a good steward of the limited resources provided to us by the Legislature, it’s equally important that we listen seriously to the concerns we’ve heard from dozens of our retirees,” said UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “And many legislators have shared the same concerns. We remain committed to our retirees and providing them affordable, quality health care and will conduct our review quickly to resolve the concerns that have been raised to ensure that retirees have a clear decision in time for January 1, 2021 coverage.”

