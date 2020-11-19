Twelve Days of Christmas takes on new meaning in Kennebunkport due to COVID-19

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Do you know the song, 12 days of Christmas?

Well, this year, in Kennebunkport it comes with a lighthearted reminder of the times. Instead of turtle dove and golden rings the line-up of gifts offers up ideas, including cans of Lysol and masks.

The song, “The twelve days of COVID-Christmas” is the town’s effort to get people’s attention and remind them there’s still work to do to keep people safe.

“We wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for all their hard work, and secondly, we wanted to remind people that the work is not over,” said town manager Laurie Smith.

Town employees and local businesses took part in the video.

They say the hope is for people to get a laugh, while still understanding the serious situation we are facing.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.