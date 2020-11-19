Turning Cloudy & A Bit Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide off the Mid-Atlantic coast today which will turn our wind around to a warmer south/southwest direction, ushering some slightly milder air into the region for our Thursday. A warm front approaching from the west will bring clouds into the area as we progress through the day as well. After some early sunshine, skies will turn mostly cloudy for most locales by mid-late morning and remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. We will see a few snow showers possible for areas north of Bangor as the warm front approaches too. With the milder air moving into the state today and a light wind expected, temperatures will be a bit better than yesterday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s across the north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere. The warm front will move through the state tonight and early Friday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s from north to south across the state early then as the warm front moves through, milder air will begin to move into the region after midnight causing temperatures will rise a bit as we approach daybreak.

A southwest wind will usher milder air into the region Friday with temperatures topping off in the 40s to low 50s for highs. We’ll see plenty of clouds around for the morning with breaks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. A cold front is forecast to cross through the state Friday night into Saturday. This will allow colder air to gradually move in as the weekend wears on. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the state with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Sunday looks a bit colder as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll see morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds Sunday as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures on Sunday will top off in the 30s to near 40°. Our next weathermaker is set to move in Sunday night into Monday. It looks like it will be warm enough to fall as plain rain for most spots but northern areas could see some mix or even snow depending on the exact track of the system.

Today: Becoming cloudy. Snow showers possible across northern areas. Highs between 29°-39°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 29°-39° early then rising after midnight. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy during the morning with some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Colder with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

