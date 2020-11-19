Advertisement

The Purple Iris Foundation is helping those battling cancer this Thanksgiving

They have teamed up with The Brewer IGA to help donate
They have teamed up with The Brewer IGA
They have teamed up with The Brewer IGA(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Coming together to help those battling cancer this Thanksgiving.

That’s the goal for The Purple Iris foundation this holiday.

They have teamed up with Brewer IGA to donate Thanksgiving baskets and deliver them this Saturday.

You can buy ham or turkey baskets, or single items to place inside the basket.

For every basket sold, the Brewer IGA will pitch in paper goods or toiletries.

”Myself, struggling financially just to beat cancer and still to live has always been a struggle. So, for me to have such a beautiful way to give back and creating a community spirit with community members here and businesses, it’s just a dream come true because it really takes a village to get people through cancer,” said Christina Parrish, Founder of the Purple Iris Foundation.

You can drop by the store through tomorrow to add something to a basket.

You can also donate by calling the store at 922-2661 and paying over the phone.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor

Latest News

UMaine System pauses planned retiree health benefits transition amid concerns
Resident and non-resident hunting licenses have increased
Hunting and fishing licenses have increased due to the pandemic
TV5 spoke with Bangor’s Public Health Director about ways to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Safe Thanksgiving requires open mind, creativity
Mulligan pleads not guilty
East Millinocket man pleads not guilty to manslaughter