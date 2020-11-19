The Purple Iris Foundation is helping those battling cancer this Thanksgiving

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Coming together to help those battling cancer this Thanksgiving.

That’s the goal for The Purple Iris foundation this holiday.

They have teamed up with Brewer IGA to donate Thanksgiving baskets and deliver them this Saturday.

You can buy ham or turkey baskets, or single items to place inside the basket.

For every basket sold, the Brewer IGA will pitch in paper goods or toiletries.

”Myself, struggling financially just to beat cancer and still to live has always been a struggle. So, for me to have such a beautiful way to give back and creating a community spirit with community members here and businesses, it’s just a dream come true because it really takes a village to get people through cancer,” said Christina Parrish, Founder of the Purple Iris Foundation.

You can drop by the store through tomorrow to add something to a basket.

You can also donate by calling the store at 922-2661 and paying over the phone.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.