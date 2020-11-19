Advertisement

Senator King introduces bill to fix a provision in the CARES Act

U.S Capitol
U.S Capitol(GRAY DC)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is introducing a bill to fix a provision in the CARES Act that could hurt small businesses.

It impacts those business owners who received both the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program loan.

This change to the CARES Act would make sure those who get advances on the Disaster Loan would have that amount excluded when determining loan forgiveness.

King say without this change, some small business owners could see upwards of $10,000 of increased loan payments.

