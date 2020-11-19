Safe Thanksgiving requires open mind, creativity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We all want to celebrate the holiday with the ones we love.

But as you’ve heard countless times over the past eight months, this year things are a little different...

With that in mind TV5 spoke with Bangor’s Public Health Director about ways to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

“If you’re going to keep to your same group that you’ve been with all along and that’s probably the safest,” said Patty Hamilton. “If you are thinking about inviting people over that you don’t normally have in your household then you want to take some extra precautions around that.”

She has a few suggestions...

“Think about protecting particularly older adults by wearing masks, by keeping that distance of 6 feet,” she said. “Don’t wear your mask while you’re eating, but you’ve got to keep that distance by including some air circulation and by shortening the duration of your gathering in by limiting the number in your group.”

One place where the air circulates well... is outdoors.

“If you can hold your celebration outside, we are Mainers we are tough,” said Hamilton. “Absolutely hold it outside. Think fire pits and toe heaters and handwarmers and blankets. Some people have outdoor pizza ovens or you could use your grill. You might think creatively about, instead of doing the turkey maybe I’m going to do something different. And that’s OK, making new memories and thinking about different ways to do things.”

Volunteering is another idea.

Avoid travel if possible.

You could connect with family on Zoom.

If you make a signature dish - make extra - and deliver it to family and friends.

In the end, just try to make the most of it...

“Sometimes the best holidays that we remember are the ones where we did things differently,” she said. “And they stick in our minds and now is the time to make some new memories.”

